Deputies: Man pulls machete from his pants as protest ends

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — After a day of peaceful protesting, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said one man attempted to "incite an altercation" by pulling a machete out of his pants.

Protesters marched for hours Friday evening, stopping at both the Hernando County Courthouse and Hernando Park, as the sheriff's office monitored the event. Deputies reported all in attendance, while passionate, kept their demonstrations peaceful.

As the group of around 200 people began to head out after the protest, the sheriff's office says 34-year-old David Howell attempted to start an altercation.

Deputies tried to make contact with Howell before he pulled a machete from his pants and ran off while waving it, according to a release. After multiple calls to drop the machete, which deputies say were ignored, Howell was tased and arrested.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Howell is facing charges for resisting arrest without violence and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon. His bond is currently set at $2,000.

