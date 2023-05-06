21-year-old man accused of racing in Seffner with speeds at about 140 mph

Ibrahim Ali was charged with unlawful racing on a highway.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is accused of racing on Interstate 75 Saturday in Seffner and reaching speeds of up to about 140 mph, authorities say.

According to an affidavit, the Florida Highway Patrol says two cars were seen driving aggressively through traffic at high speed, southbound on I-75, south of State Road 582.

As troopers tried to pace the orange Ford Mustang and a green and black Dodge Charger, their speeds exceeded 100 mph in a zone where the posted speed limit is 70 mph. At one point, the Charger started to pass the Mustang on the road's shoulder and both cars accelerated past 120 mph, the affidavit says.

FHP says both cars pulled away from a trooper's patrol car that was traveling at 125 mph. Authorities say they estimate the peak speed of the Charger to reach 140 mph.