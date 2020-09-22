Florida man falsely reports 'dead body' at McDonald's to get ride home, police say

'He got a ride...alright, to the luxurious accommodations at the Polk County Jail,' the department said.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — "You get what you ask for."

That's what the Winter Haven Police Department said after a man called 911 asking for a ride from McDonald's, then claiming there was a dead body.

Officers say it happened early Friday morning. Jermain Williams, 46, called 911 claiming there was a "dead body" at the McDonald's on 6th Street NW in Winter Haven. Officers quickly responded to the fast-food restaurant, only to find Williams sitting at the curb. He had called simply because he wanted a ride home, police said.

Officers said they discovered Williams had made numerous calls earlier that night asking for a ride. Police say he was told if he needed medical help, officers could take him to get assistance.

But no, Williams told officers he just wanted a ride.

"Yeah, he got a ride this morning alright, to the luxurious accommodations at the Polk County Jail," the department wrote on Facebook.

He was charged with misuse of 911 and booked into jail. He is still in jail according to records.

