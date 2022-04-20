Police search for man accused of robbing Lake Wales gas station with gun

The man was last seen wearing a red hoodie and a grey face mask carrying a multi-color backpack.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint Monday night in Lake Wales.

At approximately 9:38 p.m., a robbery was reported at the Gate gas station located at 24179 Highway 27 N.

During the robbery, officers with the Lake Wales Police Department say a Black man entered the store holding a gun and demanded money from the employees. After he got the money, he ran from the store.

The accused robber is described to be in his early 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and a grey face mask carrying a multi-color backpack.