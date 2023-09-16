HCSO: Man broke into Apollo Beach shopping center, stole $4K worth of construction tools

The accused robber entered a First Watch restaurant that is under construction through a vent on the roof.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are asking the community for help in finding a man who is accused of robbing several businesses in Apollo Beach last month.

From 8 p.m. Aug. 28 to 8 a.m. Aug. 28, a man entered the businesses at a shopping plaza located at 6596 N US Highway 41, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The accused robber entered a First Watch restaurant that is under construction through a vent on the roof. Deputies say he was armed with a hammer and was wearing white gloves.

He reportedly caused several hundred dollars in damages and also stole a construction tool worth $4,000 and then ran away from the shopping center.

"We will not tolerate this type of criminal activity against the hardworking business owners and their employees who make this community great," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I hope that someone will recognize this individual so we can apprehend him for the betterment of everyone in our community."