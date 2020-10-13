Deputies search for man who robbed and fired a gun inside convenience store

At one point he held a convenience store worker at gunpoint.

VALRICO, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man who they say robbed Valrico convenience store, threatened a worker at gunpoint and fired that gun inside the store.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Shell gas station on 4330 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico. Surveillance video shows the man walk behind the counter and grab a plastic container with rolled coins.

He then pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded they open the cash register. At one point during the robbery, the man pointed the gun away from the clerk and fired a shot through a display shelf. The clerk opened the register and the man took money from it.

The man then ran out of the store where deputies say he got into a car and drove away going northbound on Lithia Pinecrest Road.

The clerk was not hurt.

Deputies say the man is between 17-24 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and six feet tall and has a thin to medium build. He was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket, camouflage baseball hat, gray sweatpants, a black shirt, black and purple fingerless gloves and black crocs.

"This man entered a business with a loaded gun and was clearly not afraid to use it," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We can only imagine how frightened the clerk must have felt when he pointed a gun at her, and even more so when he fired a shot at a display shelf just a few feet away. Our deputies are working hard to identify this masked gunman and we urge anyone who has information that could help detectives, to please come forward and help us get this suspect off the streets."

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

