Man accused of selling fatal fentanyl dose charged with murder

Over a monthslong investigation, detectives purchased various amounts of fentanyl from Steven Eberhart.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park man has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder in connection to a death caused by a fentanyl overdose.

Back in March, police began investigating the death of Brian Wilson, 32, of North Port, after he was found dead near a Home Depot on Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park. During the investigation, police said they were able to identify 27-year-old Steven Eberhart as the suspected drug dealer connected to Wilson's death.

Over a monthslong investigation, Pinellas Park detectives bought various amounts of fentanyl from Eberhart, which led to detectives obtaining a search warrant of his residence, authorities report.

Eberhart was arrested on July 6. After he was taken into custody, detectives executed the search and found a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine and two firearms in the apartment. One of the guns was actually reported stolen from the Largo Police Department in 2018, Pinellas Park police said in a news release.

In addition, police said all of the items were found inside the apartment where children also live.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder, one count of armed trafficking in fentanyl, three counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, three counts of sales of fentanyl, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, two counts of possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, one count of sale of crack cocaine and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Eberhart was jailed without bond.

Looking deeper into what turned up during the search warrant, detectives were able to recover 59 grams of fentanyl, Pinellas Park police said.

"The seizure of 59 grams of fentanyl has potentially saved the lives of several thousand citizens from a fatal fentanyl overdose," the department said in a statement, calling the drug "toxic" and "addictive."

On May 19, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to increase the minimum mandatory sentences for trafficking in fentanyl from three years to seven years, with the penalty climbing to at least 20 years when dealing in greater amounts.

Moreover, the bill, CS/HB 95 on controlled substances, would make it a felony of first-degree murder if the distribution of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, results in a person's death.

The law took effect on July 1, 2022, among a good deal of other new laws in the state of Florida.

Back in 2019, DeSantis signed an Executive Order to establish the Office of Drug Control and the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse. Fighting against the opioid epidemic has been one of the governor's major focal points.

The executive order calls substance abuse and the opioid epidemic a "critical public health issue that require immediate attention."

And just this week, First Lady Casey DeSantis, alongside other state agencies and the Florida Department of Health announced the launch of a statewide public messaging advisory system to inform the public of the dangers of fentanyl, according to a press release from the governor's press office.

If you or a loved one is battling a substance use disorder, below is a list of Tampa Bay area resources.