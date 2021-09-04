x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Man receives 55-year prison sentence for 2017 drive-by shooting outside Tampa hookah lounge

The State Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Gary Montanez, 26, will serve 55 years in prison for the incident.
Credit: State Attorney's Office

TAMPA, Fla. — More than four years after one person was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a Tampa hookah lounge, a judge has sentenced the man who pulled the trigger.

The State Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Gary Montanez, 26, will serve 55 years in prison for the incident.

In the early morning of April 1, 2017, Montanez was thrown out of the Palace hookah lounge in Tampa because of his "unruly behavior," the attorney's office said. He would later return and fire into a crowd of people from his car outside the lounge. 

One bullet struck and killed Mike Franck, 34, an engineer and graduate of Florida State University, according to the attorney's office.

Montanez's sentencing includes a mandatory 50 years that will be served with no possibility of parole or early release.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter