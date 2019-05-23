MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Carrollton, Georgia man has been sentenced to 438 years in an Alabama penitentiary for sexually abusing two children while he lived in Morgan County.

His wife, Lisa Lesher, is accused of acting as his accomplice in the assaults, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office. She remains in custody, pending a trial.

Prosecutors said Lesher raped, sodomized and sexually abused the children, who were relatives, a dozen years ago. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said the conviction gives the victims some measure of closure. He said they were believed by some law enforcement as too young to testify when the incidents were first reported.

Michael William Lesher, 53, has been sentenced to 438 years in an Alabama penitentiary for sexually abusing two of his own children while he lived in Morgan County.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

“Seeking justice for these victims became the goal of the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office. They have waited too long for their day in court, and I am glad that we were finally able to give them the opportunity to tell about the abuse that they suffered,” Anderson said in a statement.

A Morgan County jury convicted Lesher on March 29 after a four-day Circuit Court trial. He was found guilty on two counts of first degree rape, two counts of first degree sodomy and two counts of first degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 438 years in prison on Thursday.

“In my 37 years as a prosecutor, this is singularly the most disturbing case of child sexual abuse that I have ever tried,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews.

