A Hillsborough County judge sentenced a convicted murderer to life in prison Friday.

Kenneth Ray Jackson was convicted in the Oct. 10, 2007 murder of a Seffner mother. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, sexual battery, arson and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Court records show on Oct. 25, 2012, Jackson was convicted in the first-degree murder of Cuc Tran. He was then sentenced to death. Jackson’s verdict and sentence were appealed.

In March 2017, the Florida Supreme Court overturned Jackson’s death sentence. The jury’s vote wasn’t unanimous, which is required by state law as of October 2016.

