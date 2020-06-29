New Mexico man in jail for battering woman, gets out and sexually assaults her, police say

Just days after being released from jail, the man is back being held without bond.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A man is back in jail just days after his release.

Mathew Paull Gallegos, 35, was arrested after investigators say he broke into a woman's house and sexually assaulted her. Three days before, he was released from jail for an incident that involved the same woman.

Police say Gallegos entered the woman's house uninvited while she slept and sexually assaulted her on June 15. She reported the alleged assault to police after he left, and officers later arrested him at a relative's home.

He is charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual penetration and aggravated burglary. He is also charged with violating an order of protection.

Back on June 8, Gallegos had been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery. Police say he was accused of arming himself with a knife and threatening the woman with it. Officers say he then physically battered her.

After the initial alleged assault, the woman took out an order of protection that forbade Gallegos from having any further contact with her. With this latest reported assault, police say he violated that order. Gallegos was released from jail after the first situation on an unsecured bond on June 12.

Gallegos is now back in jail at the Dona Ana County Detention Center in New Mexico without bond.

