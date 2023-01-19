HCSO: 29-year-old charged with second-degree murder after man dies from gunshot wound

Michael Goggins was arrested again on Jan. 18 after his previous charge upgraded to second-degree murder with a firearm after a man died.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a man back in November in Town 'n' Country, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022, deputies received a call about a shooting in the area of Chapel Hill Court and Timberlane Drive. Once on scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue where he later died on Jan. 16.

Detectives with the agency investigating were able to pinpoint 29-year-old Michael Goggins as the alleged shooter.

According to the sheriff's office, Goggins was driving southbound on Timberlane Drive in a gray Dodge van when he honked and passed the man driving a white Ford F-150. He eventually stopped at a home, got out and pulled out a gun from the back of the car.

Goggins shot at the white truck as it drove past, striking it several times along with the driver, deputies explain.

A passenger in the truck was able to escape to a nearby 7-11 and call 911.

After an investigation, Goggins was arrested on Dec. 27 on charges of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon. He eventually bonded out.

But on Jan. 18, he was arrested again after his previous charge upgraded to second-degree murder with a firearm after the man died.