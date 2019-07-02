DAVENPORT, Fla. — Update: An armed suspect barricaded inside of a Davenport home surrendered peacefully after the Polk County Sheriff's Office said he shot at deputies.

Lieutenant Mike Baldwin's shoe and pant let were struck by at least one round that was fired by the man, the sheriff's office said. He was not injured and no other deputies or officers were hit.

The standoff ended when deputies arrested the man around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. The man walked out of the home near Ronald Reagan Parkway just east of US Highway 27 in the West Haven subdivision, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said the man is in jail and so far has been charged with five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The call began as a family disturbance around 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office SWAT unit, crisis negotiation team and Haines City police were on the scene late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

