Police: Man shoots, kills other man after fight over woman at Florida apartment complex

EUSTIS, Fla. — One man is dead after he was shot by another man following an argument over a woman Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Central Florida, authorities say.

The deadly shooting involving the alleged love triangle occurred at the Devonshire Apartments in Eustis on County Road 19A, the Eustis Police Department says.

Police responded to the shooting after the two men who had an ongoing dispute over the woman got into a fight, WOFL-TV reports.

When law enforcement arrived at the home, they found one of the men shot multiple times, WESH-TV reports. He was reportedly taken to a hospital where he later died.

The other man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, according to WOFL-TV.

Police reportedly say the shooting may have been a self-defense situation.

WESH-TV reports there is no danger to the public following the shooting.

The police department did not reveal the name of the man taken into custody.