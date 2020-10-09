Police: Orlando man arrested for shooting, killing wife outside bank where she worked

Sylvester Ofori, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder and is in jail without bond.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his wife outside the bank where she worked.

Detectives say Sylvester Ofori, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 27-year-old wife, Barbara Tommey.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting outside the Navy Federal Credit Union located on the 4600 block of Gardens Park Boulevard around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Tommey suffering from several gunshot wounds, a police spokesperson said during a news conference Wednesday. The spokesperson said Tommey was transported to the hospital where she died.

Tommey was an employee of the credit union, police say. The spokesperson said detectives later learned that Tommey had been shot by her husband, Ofori, just outside of the credit union.

Ofori was later arrested at the couple's home without incident Tuesday evening, police say. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail without bond, according to jail records. He is charged with first-degree murder.

The lead detective on the case told reporters the couple had been going through a divorce and had been separated for about three months. Tommey was not currently living with Ofori when the shooting happened, the detective said.

