Man accused of shooting man 6 times after being asked to 'drink and chill'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is facing a felony charge after allegedly shooting a man six times outside his apartment on Monday in Winter Haven, according to a news release.

Police wrote in a statement that Ki'Jana Devane Thomas called 911 stating that he had just shot someone outside of his 19th Street Southeast apartment.

Thomas told officers he was inside his home when a man knocked on his door and asked him if he wanted to "drink and chill." Thomas said he told the man to get away from his home. When the man began to walk backward towards the street, Thomas is believed to have followed him.

Police said the two men had "negative encounters" in the past and Thomas had told the man to stay from him and his home.

As Thomas followed the man, it's believed he pulled out a gun and shot the man six times, police explained.

The man ran off and ended up at a Dollar General parking lot where police found him. He was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health where he remains in critical, but stable condition.