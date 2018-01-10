WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A young man was shot and killed while in bed this past weekend in Polk County.

Police say multiple shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near Avenue V NE and 5th Street NE in Winter Haven.

Investigators believe the shots came through a window.

Officers tried to save him, but Darnell Powell, 21, died in bed.

Detectives say the homicide does not appear to be random.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest and prosecution, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $3,000. Click or tap here to submit a confidential tip online.

