Police: Man shot, killed outside boarding house, search is on for the shooter

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police units responded to a 911 call Saturday morning about a man shot in the upper torso at N 46th Street which is near E Busch Boulevard and McKinley Drive, Tampa Police Department reports.

The man reportedly runs a boarding house in which "several people" were inside.

Police say he was in the back of the house when he was shot in the upper torso. A person inside proceeded to call 911.

When officers arrived, they found the man bleeding from his chest, he conscious and breathing, Tampa Police PIO Jamel Lanee' said in an email.

Tampa Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police say.

The accused shooter is described as "thin, dark skin with short black hair and a beard," Lanee' wrote.