VENICE, Fla. -- A man wanted for a bank robbery in Venice was shot dead during an apprehension with local law enforcement in Scott County, Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies issued an arrest warrant for Edward J. Reynolds, 57, for a bank robbery on July 25 at a BB&T Bank in Venice.

As he was being apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals and Kentucky law enforcement, shots were fired and he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

