Florida police: Man shot in face after complaining about slow service at smoothie shop

Police are still searching for the shooter.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Miami man is in the hospital after he was shot in the face Sunday afternoon after complaining about slow service at a smoothie shop.

Fort Pierce Police says it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe located on 5212 Okeechobee Road.

Officers say the customer, a 39-year-old man from Miami, started complaining about how long his order was taking. He continued to rant when a Black man entered the shop and confronted the man, shooting him in the face, police say.

The shooter then ran from the shop. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and a black mask.

Officers set up a perimeter and a police K-9 searched the area and a nearby apartment complex. They did not find the shooter.

The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Police say he is listed in serious condition as of Monday morning but is expected to recover.

If anyone has any information on this case, call Detective Joselito Simon at 772-577-0753. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 or online here. Police say information leading to an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

