TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been shot near a gas station close to Busch Gardens, Tampa police said.

The gas station is at 46th Street and Busch Boulevard.

Police said the incident started as a domestic dispute inside a car and ended with a man shot in the head. The condition of the victim is unknown, but his injuries are considered life-threatening.

A suspect has been identified but is not in custody

Stay with WTSP.com as this story develops.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.