It happened around 3 a.m. Friday near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rapper Chucky Trill was shot and killed in a metro Atlanta interstate shooting Friday morning, according to his management team.

Gwinnett Police said 33-year-old Corey Detiege, of Sugar Land, Texas was shot around 3 a.m. along I-85 South near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Detiege, who goes by the stage name Chucky Trill, was in town to perform at an event for NBA All-Star Weekend, his manager with Boneafide Entertainment told 11Alive.

The shooting left lanes closed for multiple hours during the morning commute. Gwinnett police said they received a call regarding a shooting that had taken place on the interstate. Upon arrival, they found the victim in a stopped car on the side of the interstate. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to police, Detiege was shot at least one time. The victim also had passengers in the car. Witnesses were not able to describe the suspect's vehicle, authorities said. Police believe the shooting took place between two cars.

"Obviously these types of shootings are very concerning for the police department," The Gwinnett Police Department Public Information Officer, Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Not only do you have the two vehicles that are involved in this shooting, but you also have multiple people that are driving on the interstate that could also be victims to these types of crimes."

Boneafide Entertainment tells 11Alive that Detiege's dad was a rapper in the group Trinity Garden Cartel back in the 90s out of Houston.

There have been seven interstate shootings in metro Atlanta since 2021 began. Here is what we know about those shootings.