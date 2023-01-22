Deputies: 22-year-old man shot and killed at Avon Park basketball courts

AVON PARK, Fla. — Deputies say a 22-year-old man was found shot and killed at a basketball court early Saturday morning in Avon Park.
At 12:53 a.m., authorities arrived at the basketball courts on Fred Conner Street and located Lawan Burns, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Burns had reportedly been shot multiple times.
Law enforcement says a murder investigation is now underway.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200. People can also leave anonymous tips with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, or by visiting their website.