x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deputies: 22-year-old man shot and killed at Avon Park basketball courts

Law enforcement says an murder investigation is now underway after finding Lawan Burns' body.
Credit: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

AVON PARK, Fla. — Deputies say a 22-year-old man was found shot and killed at a basketball court early Saturday morning in Avon Park.

At 12:53 a.m., authorities arrived at the basketball courts on Fred Conner Street and located Lawan Burns, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Burns had reportedly been shot multiple times. 

Law enforcement says a murder investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200. People can also leave anonymous tips with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, or by visiting their website. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Accused 'serial kidnapper' behind bars, Hillsborough deputies looking for more victims

Before You Leave, Check This Out