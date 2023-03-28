Man found shot, killed in car; Tampa police searching for shooter

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found shot and killed inside a car Tuesday evening in Tampa, authorities say.

Shortly before 6 p.m., law enforcement arrived at the area of East Idell Street after receiving a report that someone had been shot, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

At the scene, police say they found a dead man who appeared to be in his early to mid-20s in the front seat of a black Nissan sedan with upper body gunshot wounds.

Tampa police says they are now working to locate any potential witnesses and determine who is responsible for shooting and killing the man.