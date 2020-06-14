Man shot, killed in SUV in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Tampa.
Deputies responded to the area of 131st Ave. E and 15th St. N around 12:41 a.m. after they received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and someone shot. When they arrived, they found a man inside a dark-colored SUV who had been shot in his upper body.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital where he later died.
"This does not appear to be a random act and there is no threat to the public at this time," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Someone out there knows what happened earlier this morning, and I urge you to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office with any information that could help our detectives solve this case."
If you have any information on this case, call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. The sheriff's office says in order to be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
