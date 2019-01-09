CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was shot and killed during an argument Saturday evening, Clearwater police say.
According to police, the report of a shooting came in around 11 p.m. on Grove Street.
Police say the shooting happened after an argument between two men over a parking spot. Deshon Powers, 26, is accused of getting a gun from his house and shooting Derek Omasta, 31.
Omasta died not long after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.
Powers is facing a first-degree murder charge. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
