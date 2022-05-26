Deputies: Man shot, injured after fight in apartment complex parking lot

The man shot was found to have non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

At around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hernando County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center operators began receiving 911 calls of multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Nantucket Cove Apartment complex.

Deputies say some callers reported hearing an "argument and/or observing a 'physical fight' in the parking lot," just before shots began to ring out.

Once on scene, deputies reportedly found a man on Suzanne Drive, just north of the complex, with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the local trauma center.

According to the sheriff's office, he was found to have non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.