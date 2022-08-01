Man found shot in field, sent to hospital in South Brooksville

Doctors say the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning in South Brooksville.

Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue on reports of a possible shooting. Once on scene, they saw a large group of people near the intersection.

It was only moments later that deputies found a man in a field on the southwest side of the intersection who had been shot. He was taken to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

While still at the scene, detectives were able to speak with people who were in the area at the time of the shooting. They were reportedly able to gather some leads and the name of a person possibly responsible for the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.