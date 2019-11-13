The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday evening. Officers said they were called to a report of a shooting on North Avon Avenue and East Stratford Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Officers said when they responded to the area, they found a man injured from a gunshot.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Officer said it is early in the investigation and will provide more details as they become available.

