LARGO, Fla. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Saturday morning on the sidewalk in front of a Public Storage.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a Public Storage on U.S. Highway 19 in Largo around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, May 2, after receiving a call for an armed person.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the man they believe stabbed him fled the scene on foot. Deputies later located him and took him into custody.

The investigation is still on-going.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

