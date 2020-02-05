LARGO, Fla. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Saturday morning on the sidewalk in front of a Public Storage.
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a Public Storage on U.S. Highway 19 in Largo around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, May 2, after receiving a call for an armed person.
When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives say the man they believe stabbed him fled the scene on foot. Deputies later located him and took him into custody.
The investigation is still on-going.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says reopening can begin May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions
- JetBlue wants to suspend flights to Tampa
- Police: Missing 2-year-old girl found dead
- Eight staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Pasco County assisted living facility
- $12 per hour raise? Mitt Romney proposes it for essential workers
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter