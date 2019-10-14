ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County detectives are investigating an apparent burglary attempt after a man was stabbed to death by a homeowner.

Detectives say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 68th Street North in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Investigators say it appeared the man was trying to commit a burglary with people inside the home when he was stabbed by someone living there.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: 'I got real lucky': Man who says he was attacked by a hatchet lives to tell his story

RELATED: All the doggie licks and tricks: St. Petersburg hosts the UpDog Triple Crown Challenge

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter