ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County detectives are investigating an apparent burglary attempt after a man was stabbed to death by a homeowner.
Detectives say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 68th Street North in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
Investigators say it appeared the man was trying to commit a burglary with people inside the home when he was stabbed by someone living there.
The man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.
Deputies continue to investigate.
RELATED: 'I got real lucky': Man who says he was attacked by a hatchet lives to tell his story
RELATED: All the doggie licks and tricks: St. Petersburg hosts the UpDog Triple Crown Challenge
What other people are reading right now:
- Police want your help finding this man
- THC-laced Nerds Rope has police warning parents to check Halloween candy
- Florida dog missing for 12 years found in Pennsylvania
- Jennifer Kesse vanished without a trace nearly 14 years ago. Her parents search for her every day.
- Stop calling 911: Pasco deputy has advice to man who keeps calling about his stolen weed
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter