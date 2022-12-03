Man accused of stealing from St. Cloud Walmart filled with deputies

Pictures included in the Facebook post show a Versace cologne bottle, gloves and other items recovered during the arrest.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A man is accused of stealing from a Walmart in St. Cloud filled with about 40 Osceola County deputies, authorities say.

The man, who deputies are calling Brad, committed the crime during a "Shop With a Cop" event that included children and other people in the community, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"Seriously we just can't make this up," the sheriff's office wrote in its post. "The store was full of deputies, almost 40, beside the forensics team, the community services team, the CSOs, the OCSO Majors, and Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez. Bad idea, Brad."

