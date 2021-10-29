x
Tampa PD is searching for man accused of breaking into, stealing money from museum

The man reportedly stole money from the ship's donation box.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man accused of breaking into the American Victory Ship.

Police say between Oct. 22-23, an unknown man disabled security cameras on the ship to try to stay hidden. He then reportedly stole money from the ship's donation box.

Employees apparently saw the man accused, the post explains. He was also caught on camera leaving the ship.

Anyone with information on who the man is, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

