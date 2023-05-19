Police: Man arrested after stealing Miami-Dade fire truck, leading to 3-county-wide chase

Engine 32, the truck stolen, was reportedly taken from NE 168th Street in North Miami Beach.

MIAMI — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing a fire rescue truck and leading law enforcement on a three-county-wide chase, media outlets report.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Lekambrick Hanna stole a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck Thursday night and drove it all the way to Palm Beach County, CBS Miami reports.

Engine 32, the truck stolen, was reportedly taken from NE 168th Street in North Miami Beach.

"According to investigators, MDFR personnel were conducting a training exercise in the area of NE 166th Street and NE 7th Avenue, when a subject entered one of the fire trucks and proceeded to steal it," Miami-Dade police said in a statement. "As the subject fled, he crashed into an unoccupied marked Opa-locka Police Department cruiser, which was parked in the area of 18th Avenue and NW 143rd Terrace."

The chase went through Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with the Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies, NBC Miami reports.

Eventually, the chase continued on Interstate 95 before coming to an end when Hanna surrendered on the Flordia Turnpike at Boynton Beach Boulevard in Boca Raton, the media outlet explains. This brought traffic to a standstill.

Altogether, the chase lasted about an hour – ending around 9 p.m.