A man got away with a $7,200 necklace after he snatched it from a clerk's hand at a Tampa store, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance video from Dec. 27 shows the man entering Safa's Jewelry and Gifts on West Hillsborough Avenue. He allegedly asked to see the Cuban-style gold necklace, and when the clerk showed it to him, he grabbed it and ran out the door.

The suspect is black, 6-foot-4 with a medium build. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants and glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must use Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.