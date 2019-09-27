SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies announced Friday that two people had been arrested in connection with the March 8, 2019 murder of Christopher Ramos, 26.

Sean Thomas, 21, and a 17-year-old have been charged with homicide. Both Thomas and the teen are being held without bond.

Deputies say Ramos was found dead from gunshot wounds at a home on Banneker Way.

Thomas and the teen were both arrested less than a week after the murder for different charges. At the time, both denied any involvement in Ramos' death.

During the investigation, detectives say they got access to Thomas' phone and found out he and the teen had two guns days before Ramos' death. Detectives say GPS data found Thomas and the teen were together in the street, less than 100 feet from Ramos' home, when the murder happened.

Detectives claim the two killed Ramos in retaliation for a previous robbery.

Investigators also believe there could be more details related to Ramos' murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS.

