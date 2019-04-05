LARGO, Fla. — A 43-year-old man was arrested after he went to Largo to have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, police said.

According to an affidavit, Troy Roberts, of Orleans, Ind., went on a smartphone app and started texting with the undercover detective posing as a teen.

He told the "girl" he was 29 and offered to perform obscene acts on her, police said.

On Friday, Roberts drove from Tampa to Largo to meet with the "girl," but instead police were waiting for him, the affidavit said.

He was charged with traveling to meet a minor, misrepresenting his age to seduce/solicit/lure a child, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and prohibited certain uses of a computer/device. His bail was set at $55,000.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.