A Tarpon Springs man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a high school sports booster club, Largo police said.

According to an affidavit, Dean Allen Newton, 55, was president of the Largo High School Booster Club from July 2012 to August 2017. His responsibilities included collecting cash from sports events, maintaining financial records, paying bills and handling the finances for the school's teams and events.

In late 2017, a review of the records showed the ledgers provided to the school and coaches were falsified and invoices had not been paid. About $30,000 had been collected from events but were not deposited between July 2014 and May 2017, the affidavit said.

The account balance on the ledger showed a balance of more than $10,000 after invoices were paid. In reality, though, there was only $611.30 in the account, and unpaid invoices totaled more than $19,000, the affidavit said.

Newton told police his son had stolen some of the money and he "tried to fix it, but got in way over his head," the affidavit said.

He denied taking money from the booster account, but he admitted to misleading coaches about the account balance, police said.

He was charged with scheming to defraud and was released after posting $10,000 bail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.