'Couldn't live with the guilt': Man turns himself in for 2011 homicide in Manatee County

Detectives say Benjamin Moulton told them he killed Nicole Scott in a "fit of rage" nearly 10 years ago.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — He got away with murder for nearly 10 years, but "couldn't live with the guilt anymore," authorities say.

Benjamin Moulton, 43, turned himself into the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to admit he was responsible for the death of a woman in 2011.

According to the sheriff's office, a man in December 2011 found 38-year-old Nicole Scott's body in a wooded area north of University Parkway, partially clothed with visible trauma to her face.

Detectives determined she was strangled and likely dropped off in the woods several days before her body was found. During the investigation, they say they interviewed Moulton, who at the time denied he was involved in her death, but were unable to gather enough evidence to link anyone to the crime.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 29, nearly 10 years later, the sheriff's office says Moulton walked in and told deputies he killed Scott.

He explained that he killed her in a "fit of rage" and provided details about the case that were never previously released, according to the news release. Moulton reportedly told detectives he “found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore.”