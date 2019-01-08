A man wanted for attempted murder in Palm Beach County could be in the Tampa Bay area.

Aniceto Jaimes, 27, is wanted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Detectives believe Jaimes may have gone to the Tampa Bay area to avoid being arrested.

Anyone with information on Jaimes’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)873-8477. Tipsters are eligible for a $3,000 reward for information leading to Jaimes’ arrest. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.