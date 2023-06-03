25-year-old man wanted for murder in Tampa

Joel Elkanah Jr. is believed to have a connection to a deadly shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on Friday in the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue, deputies wrote in

TAMPA, Fla. — A 25-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in a murder investigation in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Joel Elkanah Jr. is believed to have a connection to a deadly shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on Friday in the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue, deputies wrote in a statement.

Elkanah Jr, currently has an active warrant for 1st-degree murder with a firearm. He allegedly shot someone multiple times. The person later died at a local hospital, deputies said.

"As our investigation continues, I urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward immediately," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement.