25-year-old man wanted for murder in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A 25-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in a murder investigation in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Joel Elkanah Jr. is believed to have a connection to a deadly shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on Friday in the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue, deputies wrote in a statement.
Elkanah Jr, currently has an active warrant for 1st-degree murder with a firearm. He allegedly shot someone multiple times. The person later died at a local hospital, deputies said.
"As our investigation continues, I urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward immediately," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement.
"While we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, Elkanah Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, and we are dedicated to ensuring he is arrested for his crime."
Anyone who comes in contact with him is urged to use caution and call 911.