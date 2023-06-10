x
Crime

Man wanted for stealing two vehicles in Wesley Chapel, deputies say

Deputies said around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday the man attempted to "pry open the door of a business" in the 27200 block of Wesley Chapel Blvd.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say stole two vehicles from a Wesley Chapel business on Tuesday.

Deputies wrote in a Twitter post that around 9:40 p.m. the man attempted to "pry open the door of a business" in the  27200 block of Wesley Chapel Boulevard. 

Authorities said the man then stole two vehicles. He was seen driving one of the vehicles at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at another business in the 5100 block of Point of Tampa Way in New Tampa. 

Both vehicles were later found, deputies said. 

If you have any information on this case, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23018560, or submit a tip online at http://pascosheriff.com/tips

