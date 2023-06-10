Man wanted for stealing two vehicles in Wesley Chapel, deputies say

Deputies said around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday the man attempted to "pry open the door of a business" in the 27200 block of Wesley Chapel Blvd.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say stole two vehicles from a Wesley Chapel business on Tuesday.

Deputies wrote in a Twitter post that around 9:40 p.m. the man attempted to "pry open the door of a business" in the 27200 block of Wesley Chapel Boulevard.

Authorities said the man then stole two vehicles. He was seen driving one of the vehicles at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at another business in the 5100 block of Point of Tampa Way in New Tampa.

Both vehicles were later found, deputies said.