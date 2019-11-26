CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Clayton County after he allegedly tied up a woman and "threatened to cut off her toes if she made a sound" has been arrested, the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill had ordered a manhunt for Jeremy Miguel Anderson, who "came on the Sheriff's radar (Sunday) when he tied up a female victim with (duct) tape, stuck a sock in her mouth and threatened to cut off her toes if she made a sound."

According to the sheriff's office, Anderson also struck the woman several times in her head and left bruises on her neck before he "cut her with a knife on the shoulder causing her to bleed."

It's unclear exactly how the situation inside the Tara Boulevard home began or ended.

Sheriff Hill said Anderson had been No. 1 on his top 10 most wanted list. They later arrested him in DeKalb County.

Anderson has a prior conviction; he was found guilty in 2011 in North Carolina of indecent liberties with a 13-year-old when he was 22.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office

The suspect is now headed to the Clayton County Jail.

