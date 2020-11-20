Sheriff: Man wanted for shooting in Tampa

He "should be considered armed and dangerous," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for shooting another man in Tampa earlier this week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on North 21st Street near East Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. Investigators say 21-year-old Israel Montanez shot a man during an argument. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital with injuries to his upper and lower body. There's no word on his condition.

A warrant has been issued for Montanez on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Montanez is described as Hispanic and is about 5 foot 2 inches tall with a thin build. Deputies say he has long dreadlocks and a thin mustache, along with tattoos including Bart Simpson and a unicorn head on his left shoulder.

"While the shooting appeared to be targeted, not random, this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are asking anyone who comes in contact with him to immediately call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200."

