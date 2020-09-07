The victim was shot in the abdomen and is expected to survive. The shooter has not been taken into custody.

HOUSTON — A man who was fired last week returned to his former place of employment and opened fire on Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the 71-year-old man was let go last Friday but returned to My Mechanic Auto and Tire on Holcombe on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. and shot a former co-worker as he was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot. The location is near Holcomb's intersection with Kirby Drive.

The 40-year-old victim is expected to survive after being shot in the abdomen. They were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The shooter fled the scene and Houston police are actively looking for him. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

