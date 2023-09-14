Authorities search for man accused of breaking into Winter Haven pizza shop, stealing money

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of breaking into a Winter Haven pizza shop and stealing money early Wednesday morning.
A Facebook post from Heartland Crime Stoppers explains at 3:57 a.m., the man can be seen on surveillance footage committing a "smash and grab" burglary at MJ's New York Pizza, located at 3062 Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
After throwing something at the front window and shattering the glass, the footage shows the man going inside the restaurant and immediately opening the cash registers.
He ended up taking money from inside one of the registers before making an escape west behind the business.
The post explains the man was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and dark shoes. He also had something blue covering his face.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to this investigation can contact Detective Kennedy at 863-297-1111 or at dkennedy@polksheriff.org.
"If you saw something, say something," the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote on its own Facebook post.
Crime Stoppers allows options for people who want to remain anonymous, which are:
- Call 1-800-226-8477
- Dial **TIPS from your cell phone
- Visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip"
- Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet