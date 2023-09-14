Authorities search for man accused of breaking into Winter Haven pizza shop, stealing money

CRIME: BUSINESS BURGLARY CRIME SCENE: MJ'S NEW YORK PIZZA, CGB, WINTER HAVEN POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CASE #23-37381 At 3:57 a.m. (the time stamp on the camera is wrong) on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the suspect seen here committed a "smash and grab" burglary at MJ's New York Pizza, 3062 Cypress Gardens Blvd in Winter Haven. The suspect fled the scene west behind the business. He's wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes. He has something blue covering his face. If you have any information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Kennedy at (863) 297-1111 or at dkennedy@polksheriff.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: • CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) • DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone • VISIT www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," • DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.