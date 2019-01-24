TAMPA, Fla. — A man crawled through the window of a car stopped at an ATM drive-through to try and rob the driver, but the victim fought back and caused the bandit to flee, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, the victim was in her vehicle at the Regions Bank's ATM drive-through lane on Hillsborough Avenue W. at Elliot Drive. The suspect, identified as Jerome Marciniak, 59, approached her with a 4-inch knife and demanded her money, deputies said.

When the victim refused to give him money, the suspect leaned through the open driver's side window and demanded she give him the car, deputies said. When the victim refused, Marciniak allegedly crawled through the window and got in the passenger seat.

Investigators say he grabbed the car keys and waved the knife at the victim. She struggled with Marciniak, got the keys back and then tried to get the knife, authorities said. After several minutes, the suspect reportedly grabbed a $1 bill off the dashboard and fled.

The victim suffered lacerations on her right hand and fingers.

The whole incident was caught on the bank's security cameras.

Marciniak was found near Osbourne Avenue and 17th Street and arrested. He was charged with armed burglary with a deadly weapon, armed burglary of a conveyance with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail with his bail set at $67,500.

