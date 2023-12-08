Man, woman accused of hitting Citrus deputy with car, creating chase

Wyatt Arnow, 25, and Kelly Delmar, 26, are facing many charges, including aggravated battery on a law officer.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman are behind bars after they were involved in a law enforcement chase and crashed into a patrol car with a deputy in it Friday night in Crystal River, authorities say.

Shortly before 11 p.m., deputies were alerted of a possible ongoing burglary and then responded to a business located off of West Cedar Street where they saw the man and women trying to load wood onto a trailer, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies then approached the man – 26-year-old Wyatt Arnow – and woman – Kelly Delmar, both of which initially refused to give official their information or say why they were at the business.

That's when the situation escalated after deputies tried to detain Arnow and Delmar, but then a fight occurred between the two people and deputies on the scene, law enforcement says.

Arnow ran away from deputies, whereas Delmar went back to a parked car, the news release mentioned.

Delmar then reportedly drove the car with a trailer attached toward the deputies. One of the deputies was able to "narrowly" escape being hit by the car, but the other deputy was hit by it. Officials say the deputy hit by the car was not seriously hurt.

"After this deadly attempt to flee, Delmar was then able to stop and pick up Arnow," the news release reads. "The two suspects subsequently fled the scene in the vehicle, leading deputies on a brief pursuit."

The chase ended when Arnow and Delmar crashed into a tree near the intersection of West Balloon Lane and North Turkey Oak Drive, deputies say.

Delmar and Arnow were arrested, but Arrnow continued to show resistance and had to be apprehended by K-9 Ranger.

"The deputies involved in the incident displayed remarkable dedication and courage in their efforts in apprehending these two suspects," Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast said in a statement. "I commend their swift and effective response to this challenging situation.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face while protecting our community and upholding the law. We remain committed to maintaining the safety and security of our community and will continue to work diligently for such."

After the incident, Delmar was taken to jail while Arnow received medical treatment at a nearby hospital, officials say.

Deputies say they found a trafficking amount of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in the suspects' car.