Man, woman charged with armed burglary in Pinellas County Justice Center break-in

Deputies arrived to find the front door shattered.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are facing charges after deputies say the two used a steel bar to break into the Pinellas County Justice Center.

Around 8:34 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a call from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Court Security unit of a break-in at the front entrance.

When they arrived, they discovered the front door shattered and found 47-year-old Catherine Adams inside. Deputies confronted Adams and were able to make an arrest.

Deputies continued into the courthouse where they later found 49-year-old William Atkins who was also arrested.

Atkins used a small piece of rebar to shatter the glass door before entering the building, the sheriff's office says. At this time, authorities do not believe the two made it past the security checkpoint location inside the building.

The man and woman were booked at the Pinellas County Jail. Adams is charged with armed burglary of an occupied structure and Atkins is charged with armed burglary of an occupied structure, felony criminal mischief and felony theft from a construction site.