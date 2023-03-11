1 man, woman killed in Tampa apartment complex shooting, police say

Authorities say those responsible for the shooting have been identified and detained.

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities say that a man and woman were killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Tampa.

At around 4 p.m., law enforcement arrived at the Park Avenue Apartments on North 50th Street after receiving a report of a shooting, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, police say they found two women and a man that were shot in the incident.

They were all reportedly taken to nearby hospitals where the man and one of the women died due to their gunshot wounds. The other woman is currently in serious condition.

Authorities say those responsible for the shooting have been identified and detained.

"While early in the investigation, the shooting appears to stem from an altercation between the females involved, and the parties involved are known to each other," TPD said in a statement.